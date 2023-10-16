Garmin Kansas City Marathon returns for another year of scenic views and sore feet

On Saturday, Oct. 21, runners around the community will take part in the 37th consecutive year of Kansas City’s largest marathon.

Dave Borchardt, vice president of corporate & community relationships at Kansas City Sports Commission, has been the race director of the marathon since 2016. As an avid runner, Borchardt enjoys the role of directing the most substantial race in the city.

“It’s just such a great day in Kansas City… We’re really hoping that the Garmin KC Marathon race day [will] kind of be one of those days that people circle on the calendar,” he says.

Switching the course of the race in 2021 has allowed contestants to view some of the rich architecture and history throughout the city.

With the race beginning and ending at the Nelson Atkins Museum, the route takes runners through the Plaza, WWI Museum and Memorial, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Historic 18th and Vine District and more.

Once participants finally trot to the finish line, they will be greeted with barbecue supplied from Jack Stack, beverages supplied by Boulevard, and sweets supplied by Russell Stover: All more than satisfactory after a long day of weaving throughout the city.

“Races are really positive, uplifting events. From our perspective, the race is a real celebration of Kansas City. That’s why we kind of designed the course the way it is, with running past all these Kansas City landmarks, having the barbecue afterwards and the boulevard beer,” Borchardt says. “We’re just trying to celebrate all things Kansas City.”

On top of the spectacular sights and favorable food, the marathon has another surprise up their sleeves. Olympians, Cory McGee and Courtney Frerichs, will be in attendance at the race, with Frerichs even pacing alongside participants in the half marathon.

“You can literally go out and run the same race course as an Olympian and I think that’s a really neat part of this race experience as well,” Borchardt says.

Not only is the marathon a great way to get active and form community for runners across the metro, it also serves as a large economical factor for future sporting events in the city, being the Kansas City Sports Commission’s largest fundraising event.

Events such as the previous 2023 NFL Draft, Big 12 men’s and women’s Basketball Championships, and the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup are all impacted by the economic draw from sporting attractions such as the historic marathon.

“These fundraiser events that we host for our nonprofit throughout the year, those are really the things that allow us to go out and bring these big events to Kansas City to generate economic impact, and then really shine a spotlight on Kansas City as a big destination,” Borchardt says. “We wouldn’t be able to do that without our fundraising events like the race.”

Borchardt and the KC Sports Commission encourage all to come out to walk or run in the largest race that the city holds. “One of the cool things about running is this is open for really anyone that can walk or run,” he says. “We have people that come out every year that walk our half marathon.”

Runners will be able to choose to participate between the full marathon, half marathon, 10k, and 5k races. The full and half marathon begin at 7:00 a.m., with the 10k and 5k following behind at 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.

“It’s just kind of a really positive, uplifting environment with everybody pulling for each other,” Borchardt says.

With forecasts showing temperatures ranging between high 40s to low 70s, Saturday should be an adequate day for the race for the 7,500 expected participants. Registration for different events can be found at KC Sports Commission’s website, as well as the route for different races.