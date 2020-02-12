Galentine’s Day parties, Valentine’s Day dinners and cocktail classes, and more food and drink events for your week

Wednesday, February 12

Fans of the web show Hot Ones may want to check out “Not Ones” tonight at Bier Station (120 East Gregory Boulevard). Test your mettle against a selection of hot wings, paired with beers from Alma Mader Brewing, Crane Brewing Company, Double Shift Brewing Company, and Torn Label Brewing Company.

Thursday, February 13

In celebration of Galentine’s Day, City Barrel (1740 Holmes) has a bunch of fizzy drinks on special, and has white coozies available to decorate with purchase.

Up Down KC (101 Southwest Boulevard) is also leaning in to Galentine’s Day with an all-female music playlist, drink specials, and a special selection of movies playing on all of its TVs.

Friday, February 14

And if you’re going for it, here are a few options for Valentine’s Day:

The Restaurant at 1900 (1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway) has a four-course menu available, with options like crab in meyer lemon dressing with pickled kumquat, ginger, and baby carrot; grilled hangar steak with red pepper and walnut sauce; and saffron and gold leaf risotto with coconut and coriander chutney, beech mushroom, and edamame. The meal is $75, not including tax or tip. Reserve your seats here.

J. Rieger & Co. Distillery (2700 Guinotte) is offering a cheese and cocktail pairing workshop, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Guests will learn about the cheesemaking and aging process, and will learn how to craft cocktails that complement those flavors. Included in the $40 per person tickets are several cheese samples, cocktail pairings, and the guided tasting. Pick up tickets via Tock.

The Taproom at Crane Brewing (6515 Railroad Street, Raytown) is hosting a four-course meal, prepared by chef Brett Atkinson. Among other dishes, guests will enjoy a lobster-stuffed pork whop with celery root puree paired with Phase Hazy IPA, poached pear “osso bucco” with pickled berry compote, cremè anglaise. Tickets are $55 a person before fees and gratuity. Pick them up via Crane’s website.

The Savoy at 21c (219 West 9th Street) has prepared a special menu with dishes including prime rib with fingerling potatoes, spaghetti verde with creamed pesto, spinach, broccoli and mint – and more. Prices were not listed with the menu.

Story (3931 West 69th Terrace) has a five-course menu available tonight. Dishes on the set menu include risotto with lobster, tarragon salsa verde, and an olive crumble; black sea bass with morel mushrooms, butternut squash, and celeriac purée; and strawberry mousse with hazelnuts, chocolate ganache, and passionfruit caramel. The meal is $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and optional wine pairings available for $65. Make your reservations via Story’s website.

Saturday, February 15

You can keep celebrating with a couples’ cocktail class at Julep (4141 Pennsylvania Avenue). The two-hour session includes instruction, samples and snacks. You’ll learn how to create four unique cocktails. Tickets are $100 for two people, and includes gratuity and tax. Tickets are available here.

Tuesday, February 18

Hopcat (400 Westport Road) and Boulevard Brewing Company are teaming up for a four-course beer dinner tonight, with dishes available like beer cheese soup made with Dubliner Irish Cheddar and Irish Ale (paired with Irish Ale), and creamy garlic mushroom pork chops (paired with Saison Brett). This dinner is $30 exclusive of tax and gratuity – learn more and purchase tickets here.