Frustration in Kansas grows as U.S. House speaker fight impedes key spending votes

TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids said weeks of discord and chaos over selection of a new speaker of the U.S. House demonstrated the necessity of taking a bipartisan approach to congressional business.

Davids, the 3rd District Democrat, said extreme viewpoints pushed by some members of Congress prevented action of legislation tied to support of Israel and Ukraine, the resolution of spending disputes and work to strengthen the nation’s economy.

“Kansans are frustrated with Washington and are demanding solutions instead of more partisanship,” she said. “I’ve said from the beginning that the only way to deliver real results is by Republicans and Democrats working together. I remain committed to a bipartisan path forward that ensures Congress can function without disruption — as you expect it should — so we can address the everyday challenges folks are facing at home.”

Davids declined to support ousted GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy and voted against proposed replacements Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan, both Republicans. Instead, Davids voted for U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat.

Kansas GOP liked Jordan

The state’s three GOP members of the U.S. House — Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes and Tracey Mann— voted against McCarthy’s ouster. The trio also voted Friday for Jordan, but the Ohio Republican failed to secure the necessary 217 votes and withdrew as a candidate for speaker.

Estes, of the 4th District that included Wichita, said Republicans needed to fill the post and move ahead with condemnations of Hamas and legislation to help finance Israel’s military response. Congress needs to deal with excessive U.S. federal spending and return the focus on addressing Democratic President Joe Biden’s shortcomings, Estes said.

Estes said prior to Jordon withdrawing that the Ohio congressman was “a strong conservative who will fight for this nation and American families at a time when our country desperately needs leadership.”

“It is past time that we elect a speaker,” said Mann, the Republican serving the 1st District stretching from Lawrence to Dodge City. “Jim Jordan is exactly what our Republican conference, the Congress and the country needs right now.”

Israel, Hamas and Iran

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, said he voted to approve a Senate resolution supportive of Israel in wake of attacks by Hamas. The Senate resolution demanded Hamas release its hostages. Since the Oct. 7 incursion into Israel by Hamas, thousands of people have died in fighting in Israel and Gaza.

“We cannot look away. We cannot ignore what happened. The appropriate response to terrorism are grief followed by resolve. Israel’s right to defend itself is not open to debate,” Moran said.

He said the U.S. government shouldn’t delay approval of supplemental budget legislation for Israel. In additon, he said Iran should be held accountable for aiding Hamas. He said the Biden administration should freeze $6 billion in Iranian assets that had been made available to buy food, medicine and meet other humanitarian needs in Iran.

Sen. Roger Marshall, also a Kansas Republican, said U.S. priorities had to be the rescue of American hostages, decimation of Hamas and enforcement of sanctions against Iran.

Marshall said he wouldn’t support Biden’s proposed spending package with $14 billion for Israel, $13 billion for security on the U.S. southern border with Mexico and $61 billion for Ukraine. It included $9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Palestinian, Israeli and Ukrainian civilians.

“Funding for Israel should not be used as a bargaining chip to send billions of dollars more to Ukraine,” Marshall said. “These are two separate conflicts and by trying to jam this additional funding for Ukraine into a massive spending package you will only prolong the aid getting to the people who need it right now — Israel.”

