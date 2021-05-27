Free live music returning to the Plaza in Courtyard Concert Series this weekend

To kickoff the start of summer, the Plaza live! Courtyard Concert Series is returning. Beginning this Saturday, live music performances will fill the Country Club Plaza at the Penguin Courtyard across from Brio at Nichols Road and Pennsalvyania Avenue.

Concerts will be every Saturday and Sunday through September 6. Saturday concerts begin at 2 p.m. and last until 5 p.m., and Sunday concerts begin at noon and end at 3 p.m. In celebration of Memorial (May 31) and Labor Day (September 6) holidays, there will also be Monday concerts that run noon – 3 p.m.

Here are a few of the performers to look forward to:

Saturday, May 29 – Memorial Day Weekend

Miguel at Penguin Courtyard from 2-5 p.m.

Sunday, May 30 – Memorial Day Weekend

Gullywasher at Penguin Courtyard from 12-3 p.m.

Monday, May 31 – Memorial Day

Damien Gunn at Penguin Courtyard from 12-3 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Nicole Springer at Penguin Courtyard from 2-5 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

Jillian Riscoe Duo at Penguin Courtyard from 12-3 p.m.

For a full concert list, click here.