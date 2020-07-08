Four teens in serious condition after crashing on I-435 north of Shawnee Mission Parkway Tuesday evening

I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway // Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Four teenagers were in a serious vehicle crash on I-435 north of Shawnee Mission Parkway Tuesday evening. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over, ejecting the driver and passengers.

According to the crash report, the driver lost control around 5:35 pm while on the entrance ramp of I-435. In the car were two 15-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys (one was the driver). Nobody in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash (click it, seriously).

All four were taken to area hospitals and are suspected to have serious injury. No further updates on their condition is available at this time.

