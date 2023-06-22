Four Inane Questions with Top Gun KC’s Nick Giuliani

Nick Giuliani knows everybody. And if you don’t know who Giuliani is—welp, that’s on you. Along with being the director of sales at Dynamic Logistix, he’s also the creator of the KC Shout-Out Series, one of the only LinkedIn series dedicated to highlighting and featuring leaders, nonprofits, and women-owned businesses in the Kansas City area. It’s been going strong since late 2021.

Earlier this year, The Pittsburg State grad also unveiled his KC Shout-Out Series blog to house the almost 200 features and have a singular place for people to learn about the fantastic people, nonprofits, and businesses in KC.

Along with an endless string of philanthropic endeavors, Giuliani is the newly minted president of Top Gun KC, a well-known peer group here in the metro. The networking-friendly alliance was designed to help savvy entrepreneurs and C-suite pros navigate the business world and push one another to achieve success.

We caught up with Nick between charity events to ping him with our litany of lame-o questions. He willingly answered but somehow got us to donate $50 to whatever kid-friendly charity he was working with that night. Happens.

The Pitch: What’s your absolute go-to karaoke song? The one you can 100% crush?

Nick Giuliani: Oh boy, it’s been some time since I did karaoke, but in college, a teammate and I would sing “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond at a bar in Pittsburg, KS, every Thursday. In my mind, we brought the house down, and people came to the bar to see us, but I imagine we drove more people out than we brought them in.

If I were to do karaoke now, I would choose “Work Bitch” by Britney Spears.

What’s your favorite lucky article of clothing?

Being a baseball player for most of my life, superstitions were a big part of my life. That would include wearing the same arm sleeve, necklace, undershirt, or whatever would help me get a hit that day. While I was playing college ball, I had a shirt from high school I would wear under my jersey for almost every game—thank goodness the team was nice enough to do the laundry after each game.

Even today, I do not leave the house without my favorite brown leather bracelet.

What’s the best old-school arcade video game in the history of video games?

In my humble opinion, I would choose NFL Blitz. It was released at the height of me—and all my friends—getting into video games. Nothing was better than going to the arcade and playing four-player NFL Blitz with my friends.

The gameplay was ridiculous and fun, especially the insane spear-like tackling you could do or all the power-ups. I am in to play any game where pass interference is allowed, as are late hits, showboating, and excessive celebrations!

What celebrity/sports figure would you absolutely fan girl out if you met?

This is an easy one for me—LeBron James. I do not typically get fan-girl about any famous people, but I know I would freak out if I met Lebron.

Not only is he arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, but he has built an empire with his childhood friends and is wildly charitable, even building the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron.

What do I love most about him? His dedication to his family.

Bonus 5th Question: How long could you run at full speed without, you know, blacking out?

Let’s get this out into the open; even as an athlete, I hated running—especially sprints.