Four Inane Questions with Redstone Pottery’s Gretchyn Nothhouse

Artist Gretchyn Nothhouse will be the first to tell you she “grew up amidst abundant clay” in her father’s workshop in Missouri. “I delighted in squishing clay and creating playful sculptures, which he kindly fired for me,” Nothhouse says.

Her father Robert—who founded Redstone Pottery back in 1982—was inspired to become an artist following a weekend ceramics course. “He devoted himself to honing his craft,” she tells us. “He ingeniously constructed his own wheel, slab roller, and pug mill using spare parts from a junkyard.”

As clay became an integral part of Gretchyn’s life, she accompanied her family to weekend art shows and festivals. “It was an extraordinary upbringing—instilling invaluable lessons in hard work, determination, and what my father referred to as ‘character building,’” she adds.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Nothhouse began to study the art of ceramics under her dad’s guidance. “I was grateful for the opportunity to learn from him,” she says. “And most importantly, the creation of his six unique glazes.”

Nothhouse has taken the (pottery) wheel and says she finds joy in how connected she’s become to her craft.

“Each piece I create is infused with love—knowing that my father’s creativity and passion will endure,” she says.

She tells us you can find her traversing the country at an arts festival near you—in her psychedelic-painted Dodge van, no less. (Next, she’ll be at the Maple Leaf Festival in Baldwin City October 21-22.) “And for the introverts, you can find me live-streaming my pottery sessions on TikTok,” Nothhouse quips.

We caught up with the Lawrence-based artist (and old-timey fiddle player) in between shows to inundate her with our inane questionnaire—and we may have walked away with a gigantic 10-cup coffee mug to get us going in the mornings. Bless.

The Pitch: What’s the funniest scene of any TV show/movie in the history of TV shows/movies?

Gretchyn Nothhouse: There’s a sketch in the show I Think You Should Leave called “Instagram.” YouTube it. I have probably watched it 100 times and still laugh uncontrollably. “When I die, just bury my carcass in the mud. No box—just wet, wet mud.” (Maybe that’s why I like it—the mud reference?!)

As far as a movie? “Billy Madison” comes to mind. “No milk—will ever be our milk.”



What’s the biggest live-and-learn pottery tip you can give someone?

I think the most helpful thing is to encourage people just to keep going. Living as a full-time artist is incredibly difficult in the beginning. If you just keep at it, you can succeed, but it doesn’t always feel like that.

It’s also super important to listen to your customers. They can really help guide you toward success. Listen to the little comments they make when they think you’re not listening.

And listen to the weird things they tell you that you should make. Some of them will become best-sellers. You’ll wish you could go back in time and kiss the person who suggested you make it. (Like my sponge holders. I owe those people a lot of money!)

Socks with sandals? Yes or no?

I think socks and sandals can work, especially if you wear fun socks. But white gym socks with flip-flops—you just can’t do that!

However, crocs and socks, Birkenstocks with socks—I know it’s supposed to be controversial, but it makes sense in some cases. I had a friend who loved to wear socks with open-toe wedge sandals and somehow made it look great. I’m a huge fan of wearing what makes you happy, and I think you can pull off any look with the right pizzazz and confidence!



Hands-down, what’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever heard anyone ask at an art show?

It was the time that someone told me I should make leech jars. Apparently, their daughter is a doctor, and she collects leech jars. So, I should make them, too, for the vast and growing leech jar market demand.

But what do I know? Maybe it’s another great idea?

Bonus 5th Question: Name one famous piece of pottery you’d absolutely kill to have in your possession.

Oh, there are a lot of living potters I’d love to have a piece from. I’d love to have a piece from Elaine Coleman. And also Katie Marks of Instagram fame.

I collect mugs from many different potters and love all the endless places you can take this medium. I also appreciate a lot of ancient ceramics—especially the work I saw in the museums in Peru that really stays in my memory.