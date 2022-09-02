Four Inane Questions with photographer Jenny Wheat

In the infancy of her career, KC photographer Jenny Wheat shot almost nothing but baby photos. But nearly two decades later, this sought-after shutterbug has transformed into a full-service commercial photographer based in the Crossroads.

From food to fashion to lifestyle, if you can name it, she’s likely shot it—including, as she says, “Half of Kansas City’s headshots.”

Recently, Wheat joined forces with Novella Brandhouse ad agency as their director of content creation where she’s busy creating “image libraries for clients that support their products and marketing goals.” She tells us, “If you’re building your brand, I’m your gal.”

We caught up with the creative maven betwixt coffee runs to ask her our smattering of mindless questions.

The Pitch: There’s a zombie apocalypse. How do you survive? Or nah?

Jenny Wheat: No matter the apocalypse—zombie, asteroid, flesh-eating virus—I am a “Go! In! First! Wave!” kind of gal. If there’s a nuclear bomb, I hope to be at the point of impact. Who wants to live in a bunker, am I right? I can’t fight, shoot, run, or forage. I’d be of no use to anyone as a survivor.

What clothing pattern should be forbidden when sitting for a headshot?



Headshots are all about, well—your head. So, I tell clients to avoid anything that really draws the eye away from their face. Big prints, giant flowers, logos, words, big flashy jewelry, wild ties, and too much skin—I’m talking to you. They all draw the eye away from the face.

Instead? Go for a pop of color on the shirt—like royal or light blue, Kelly green, or pink—and then do a darker jacket on top. Can’t beat a black or navy blazer with a blue shirt, especially if you have blue eyes. Black is always great on just about anyone.

Stay away from beige, cream, light yellow, or pale green—those colors make most people look like a washed-out old sock.

If—God forbid—you had to replace coffee with something, what would it be?

That would be a sad day. I just heard about yerba mate at Café Corazón—maybe I’d try that. But please don’t let coffee leave us.

You’re only allowed to go to one more concert for the rest of your life. Yes, you’re front row. Who’s playing?



If it were alive or dead, it would be a tie between Prince and Queen. But if we are talking about a concert I could actually go to now, I’m going to say The Head and The Heart. And I know a lot of people will be like, “Huh,” but I love them. They’re my favorite band. Oh, and I would not turn down Avett Brothers, either.

Bonus 5th Question: Key light, fill light, backlight—which is your favorite? Or is there another obscure one we don’t know about?

Some photographers are really big on gear—lots of lighting, lots of time spent adjusting it. I am more in the simple folk way of doing things. A great window with natural light and a reflector, or a big softbox on the other side to fill in the darks—I feel like that looks more inviting and natural.

If there is no good window or natural light, I like a diffused or bounced key light so it’s not a direct blast to the face.