Four Inane Questions with Pelo on Penn’s Dalton QW

Need your ‘do did? Are you overextended on your extensions? Having a color crisis? Stylist Dalton QW says he’s here to help give your hair the makeover it so richly deserves.

For nearly two decades, QW has been building up his clandestine client list, a veritable who’s-who of Kansas Citians who put vanity near the top of any list.

QW tells us he got his degree from MSU but hated school with a passion.

“During my first year at college, I took a job as a salon manager and discovered my love of hair,” he says. “Over the years, I’ve been a columnist writing about DIY beauty, helped launch a beauty tech company, and became an advanced color artist for a sustainable Italian color company.”

Now, QW can add boutique salon owner to his pedigree. He recently opened Pelo on Penn in Westport alongside his good friend Judy Kalyn Valliere.

“I wanted to offer something I felt missing in the KC salon scene—an intentionally curated space that reinforces an inclusive approach to simple beauty and sustainability,” he says. “In the boutique, we are endeavoring to foster a true collaborative atmosphere where artists and stylists can come to thrive.”

If you’re on the prowl for a new place to let your hair down (so to speak), QW says he’s up to the challenge. And, bonus, he may even have a bottle of wine handy. “I’m a big wine lover,” he says.

We caught up with the hair mogul to zing him with our less-than-stellar line of questioning. We walked away with shorter bangs and partial highlights. Bless.

The Pitch: Admit it, how long would you last in a zombie apocalypse?

Dalton QW: I’m a huge fan of the zombie/apocalypse genre. I’m currently rewatching The Walking Dead. I’ve watched them all. So, to answer your question, I’m making it to the final episode. I feel like I have all the necessary people—and survival skills—to crush this challenge.

If you were a Pantone color, which one would you be?

I have to admit I love expressing color in the form of hair. But I tend to live my life in neutrals.

But after reading this Q, I did some digging, and I have to say “Apricot Crush” is kind of giving it for me. In fact, It inspired me to order a sleeveless double-breasted suit in a similar color.

Finish this sentence: The worst product for my hair is…

…most anything from a drug store. Most of these over-the-counter products contain fillers or cheap additives that can coat the hair, seemingly giving you amazing hair—but it’s so short-lived. Soon, your hair will become dull and lifeless.

In fact, when I was doing my American board-certified colorist training, we made candles out of several drugstore brands’ products.

When was the last time you changed the batteries in your smoke alarm(s)?

Okay, so I’m very embarrassed to admit this, but I truly have never changed the batteries on my smoke detectors.

I don’t even think I could tell you where they are in the device.

Bonus 5th Question: Name a celebrity/influencer who—in your opinion—is always sporting a bad hairstyle.

This one makes me want to pop off! There are so many! To keep the shade brief, I will just leave you with my Top 10.