Four Inane Questions with KC fitness guru Candice McField

ACE-certified health coach, fitness educator, and all-around ass-kicker Candice McField knows a thing or two about helping people shape up. In fact, as the founder of Candice McField Fitness, she’s her own one-woman brand.

With more than 15 years of industry experience and an executive MBA, the former student-athlete says she initially found her niche in figure competitions. Magazine articles and first-place titles soon followed, as did her current stint on the Kansas Governor’s Council on Fitness. (Trust us, her accolades have accolades.)

Now the metro fitness pro trains clients from all over the world. We caught up with McField in between workouts to inundate her with our query of questionable questions. She answered while forcing us to do push-ups—under duress. (Damn, she’s good.)

The Pitch: Without fail, what particular exercise do clients loathe the most?

Candice McField: Without a doubt, my clients despise hand walks. They think it’s easy enough when they watch me demonstrate the movement—until they try it. The hand walk is a great full-body exercise providing resistance, core work, and dynamic stretching all at once. You can view my video demonstration here.

How many items are too many items to put in a protein smoothie?

Whatever the number of items it takes to turn a healthy, balanced protein smoothie into a sugary oasis—one that induces comatose-type sleep—is too much.

I think it’s more about the types of items people add to their protein smoothies. What you add to your smoothie is more important than how much you add.

My ideal smoothie:

Chocolate or vanilla protein powder

1 Tbsp peanut butter

1 handful oatmeal

1 banana

Ground cinnamon

7 ice cubes

How long can you hold your breath?

Outside of professional freedivers, how many people know the answer to this question? If I were to guess, I’d say about 45 seconds, but I couldn’t help myself, so I timed it.

I can hold my breath for a solid 53 seconds.

What’s the worst misunderstood song lyric you’ve ever sung?

I’d have to say Michael Jackson’s lyrics in “Wanna Be Startin’ Something” took me out. I never knew what he was singing and just muddled through that part whenever I sang along.

Now I know the lyrics are “Ma-ma-se, ma-ma-sa, ma-ma-ko-ssa.” I can promise you that’s not what I was singing.

Bonus 5th Question: What’s the dumbest phobia you’ve ever heard of?

Claustrophobia and I say that because it’s a phobia of mine. A long time ago, I got stuck in an elevator, and my claustrophobia was born. Not only do elevators get my heart racing, but idling in cars under bridges puts me on edge, too.