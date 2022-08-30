Four Inane Questions with holistic health coach Nancy Oglesby

To call Nancy Oglesby a renaissance woman would be an understatement. From graphic design to hospitality, she’s dabbled in quite a few fields before finding her niche as a certified health/habit coach here in the metro.

Now, the Kansas City author and educator—who calls herself “creative, direct, and irreverent”—is on a mission to support others on their journey to healthy living. Her goal? To make healthy lifestyle changes accessible to everyone. She says it’s all about “empowering people to live the life they want.”

We caught up with the speaker/writer/artist between sessions to pepper her with our smattering of truly random questions. She didn’t miss a beat. “Inane questions are my favorite kind,” she says.

The Pitch: Stained-glass windows. What are your thoughts?

Nancy Oglesby: The more colors the better! While not a lover of religious symbolism, I am enamored of brilliant color. Stained glass on a sun-filled day is amazing.

When I first moved to Kansas City in 2006, I worked at McCormick & Schmick’s. When they remodeled, I was lucky enough to snag one of the stained-glass windows they took out. Funny to be asked about stained glass now since I just found a welder to put hooks onto it so I can hang it in my sunny family-room window.

What secret hidden talent do you possess that no one knows about?

ADHD. Everyone knows that I have it, but most don’t realize it’s a superpower. I’m a cat that’s lived many lives and I credit ADHD for that. Boredom is my kryptonite and learning and doing new things keeps boredom at bay.

As I look back over my life, I credit ADHD with my ability to see the big picture in every organization I’ve ever worked for, giving me an advantage, and I was consistently promoted into positions of ever-increasing responsibility.

ADHD doesn’t do much for a clean house or structured routine, but it has led me on a ton of adventures of the mind. As I age, I am grateful for the urge to learn new things. Not only does it solve the boredom issue, but it’s also probably what’s keeping my brain’s neuroplasticity active.

You find $100 on the ground. What do you do with it?

Annoyingly, I’ll try to find someone to whom it belongs, or turn it in if I’m in a public place. Goody two shoes all the way.



Is self-care really the best care? What’s the deal?

I’m a health coach, so I think you know what I’m going to say: Of course! But everyone’s version of self-care is unique. For me, it’s:

being with people who make me laugh

eating clean, whole foods that support my health

getting 6-7 hours of good sleep most nights

taking time to read

learning new things

walking my dogs with my 8-year-old neighbor and being silly

setting boundaries (work and personal)

standing for what I believe in

Everyone deserves to feel their best and self-care is at the root of that.

Bonus 5th Question: What’s the most salacious thing you’ve ever accidentally overheard, say, at a coffee shop or diner?

Well… lean in… yeah, that’s right… get closer… you ready? Yeah? Absolutely nothing. I’ve suspected a few things, but never actually overheard anything good.

Dang, I have to start paying attention if this is a real thing.