Four Inane Questions with digiSTORY KC and KC IMAGINE’s Ron Green

Got a story to tell? Chances are, Ron Green wants to hear it. And/or tell it. And/or share it. And/or promote it.

As the executive director of digiSTORY Kansas City and KC IMAGINE, Green touts what’s new and exciting on the digital landscape and helps get the word out. Green’s mentorship mentality started early. He tells us he “worked at Hallmark Cards for 32 years and founded their Creative University program where I directed the technical training for 1,400 creative professionals.”

He also relishes in helping renovate Walt Disney’s Laugh-O-Gram Studio near 31st and Troost. (Fun fact: Green’s non-profit will be responsible for the training programs that will be offered by the Laugh-O-Gram Studio.)

Want to know more about KC’s digital scene or hobnob with other creatives? Never fear. Ron has partnered with KC Digital Drive to introduce the DIGITAL SCENE KC, a series of networking events that are showcasing KC’s digital media industry. (We went to the last seminar—and it was, indeed, quite the mix of media movers and shakers.)

We caught up with Green between programs to pepper him with our varyingly vapid questions. Mercifully, he didn’t seem too phased by any of them.

The Pitch: In the history of bloopers—film or TV, etc.—what’s the one that makes you chortle every time?

Ron Green: Tim Conway was notorious for impromptu actions during “The Carol Burnett Show” that would test the cast’s ability to keep a straight face. None of these was as funny as the time he was playing a dentist who kept accidentally injecting Novocaine into his own arms and legs, leaving him unable to work on his patient.

Harvey Korman, his patient, could not contain himself and broke character throughout the entire scene. I challenge anyone to watch that sketch and totally suppress their laughter.

Growing up, what was your absolute favorite TV cartoon?

My favorite character had to be Looney Tune’s Wile E. Coyote. No matter how ingenious his plans were to trap his prey and nemesis, the roadrunner, the plan always went afoul. He was no match for the roadrunner, and he depended way too much on Acme products to bring him success in confounding his prey.

A bug lands on your arm. What’s the over-under you can recognize said insect before swatting it away?

When a bug lands on your arm, there’s no deliberating, cataloging, or vacillating. That bug gets brushed or squashed pronto—only then is there time to consider its genus and species.

Settle this debate once and for all—over or under on the toilet paper?

Actually—as with the “jif” vs. “gif” debate—there is a correct answer for this one. The inventor of perforated toilet paper, Seth Wheeler, illustrated in his 1891 patent drawings that the toilet paper should go up and over the toilet paper roll.

Case closed, right?

Bonus 5th Question: What’s a breakfast food you’d absolutely, positively refuse to eat?

A traditional breakfast dish in Mexico is menudo. The broth sounds delicious: red chili pepper, hominy, lime, onions, and oregano make a great soup. It’s the tripe—or cow’s stomach—that turns my stomach.