Four Inane Questions with AffirmaWear’s Laura Treas

Laura Treas is a connoisseur of fabric. The local seamstress and garment guru tells us she went to college for fashion—and adds she’s “been sewing my entire life.” As her skills grew, she became mesmerized by the construction of garments. In fact, she jokes she never met a thrift store she didn’t like and would often remake her vintage purchases. “I was upcycling before that term existed,” she says with a laugh.

Now Treas owns AffirmaWear, where she’s perpetually busy making customized shapewear and compression garments. Located in the West Bottoms, she says her line is all about helping to build her customers’ confidence by helping them look and feel their very best. (In the interest of good journalism, we tried on several of her pieces. Turns out her handmade wares are both confining and comfy, a rare double whammy for shapewear.)

Treas—who is considered an expert in her niche—has even been invited to showcase her apparel at national conferences. She’s also keen on helping up-and-coming tailors and fashionistas set up their own micro-factories.

We caught up with Treas during a recent visit to pepper her with our inane questions. And, yes, we may or may not have left with a fashionable, new man girdle.

The Pitch: What’s your dream hamburger—complete with which toppings?

Laura Treas: Hawaiian, for sure—with a pineapple ring and Thousand Island dressing!

When I was growing up, there used to be a hamburger joint in Westport that served them. It became a regular craving—and I was happy when I started driving so I could go get one myself.

I also get so excited when a restaurant has them on the menu—and completely deflated when they invariably take them off the menu. If I see pineapple anywhere else on a menu and also Thousand Island dressing, I’ll ask for them on the side with my burger. Yes, I get weird looks. Don’t judge me!

Name a hairstyle you’ve never worn, but you think you’d rock.

I’ve had every style, from a mohawk to a mullet. Back in the day—because I was a hair stylist for five years after college and very active in the disco/model scene—we regularly had fashion shows. Plus, I was an official hair model for all May Company hair salons east of the Mississippi.

It’s taken me a while to think of one I haven’t had, but I love the new shorty bangs. I’m inching towards that with each haircut lately, hoping to pull it off. (Keep an eye out for shorter bangs on me soon.)

If you were a season, what season would you be?

Fall for sure—cool one day, warm the next, or both in the same day. It’s the perfect season, I believe. Especially after August—it’s a relief. We all can’t wait to start wearing our jeans and boots again.

Plus, it’s the start of American Royal Season! I am a certified barbecue judge who was active for ten years, and I’m looking forward to getting back to it.

What celebrity wears shapewear flawlessly (and discretely)?

Oprah! You know that girl is rockin’ shapewear because she always has a smooth silhouette. And she’s a smart woman. Smart women know you need good foundation garments—like our grandmas taught our mothers, but we tried to ignore that fact.

I should not know—because I can see it—that anyone is wearing a thong (or even a regular panty line) if you’re dressed up.

Bonus 5th Question: What trashy tabloid headline always seems to grab your attention?

“The True Story about… fill in the blank!”

I want to read about it during my salon visits and to keep up with celebrity gossip. Like, I need to know how Ryan Gosling really feels about being Ken.

Also, anything about aliens. If you’ve driven through the Ozarks, then you’ve probably seen a cigar-shaped, white light flying in the sky. Hasn’t everyone? Or ghost stories, I have seen three ghosts in my life, so I love ghost stories. (Only true ones, though—not scary ones. I still want to walk in the dark without being creeped out.)