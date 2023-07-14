Four Inane Questions with actor Mishi Schueller from the summer musical White Christmas

If this heatwave has you zonked, may we suggest venturing to see Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at Theatre in the Park?

The musical—which debuts this evening at Shawnee Mission Park—is based on the beloved 1954 holiday movie White Christmas starring Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby, and Danny Kaye. The performance features some of Berlin’s most beloved songs including the instantly recognizable title tune, “White Christmas.”

One of the show’s stars is actor Mishi Schueller. The California native studied theater at American Conservatory Theater and UCLA and before embarking on his stage career. To date, he’s performed in countless regional theatres around the country.

For Schueller, he tells us this particular show is near and dear to his heart. Seems he met wife Megan, a Kansas native, while performing in “White Christmas” a few years ago. “It was a true show-mance turned love-of-my-life fairy tale,” he adds.

“During the pandemic, we decided to make the move to be closer to family, and thanks to her, I’ve now fallen in love with Kansas and call it home.”

We caught up with Schueller during dress rehearsal to inundate him with our list of four moronic questions. Mercifully, he let us skip wearing the reindeer costume.

The Pitch: What are your thoughts on summer camp? Yay? Nay?

Mishi Schueller: 100 percent yay! Some of my favorite memories as a young kid are from Hungarian Scouts summer camps in the Sierra Nevada’s in California. I remember the excitement of getting to spend time away from home, learning to truly appreciate nature, staying up late chatting with friends in our tent, seeing my dad as the cook during mealtimes.

The camaraderie and experiences were unparalleled. I felt I always left camp a little bit changed—for the better.

What’s the scariest scene you’ve ever watched in any movie—EVER?

Oh! I think the movie that freaked me out the most and genuinely terrified me when I first saw it was The Shining. The “Here’s Johnny” scene can still make me shudder if I think about it. Jack Nicholson’s powerful performance made you feel like really anyone could snap to that horrifying level—and some of those images just stick with you!

I had a chance to visit the Stanley Hotel that inspired Stephen King to write the book and I immediately recalled the terrifying feelings that movie made me feel. That one just sets the bar for scary in my book.

When you’re famous(er), how will you sign your headshots to fans?

Seems funny to recall now but when I was in my early teens and dreaming of being a professional actor, I used to think about this a lot. I’d sit during class and practice my “autograph.”

I did have one person send me a fan letter many, many years ago and I can’t exactly remember, but I responded with something fairly simple: “Thanks so much for thinking of me” or something like that. I guess I’d just try to make a personal note of thanks and make sure I include anything that feels genuine to the person. If someone actually cares to ask for my autograph, I’d want them to know that it means a lot to me that they even asked.

Name a choreographed dance sequence that lives rent-free in your head.

This is an easy one for me: the title song from Singin’ in the Rain with Gene Kelly. I just think there’s absolutely nothing like it. The pure joy, ease, and charm (not to mention talent) that exudes from Gene Kelly in that number is unparalleled.

I have probably watched it a hundred times and feel like each time I see it I can’t help but smile. You can just feel how much he loves what he does through the screen. It’s such a beautifully choreographed, acted, and produced scene. I learned later that he had the flu during filming but was still able to dig deep to deliver such a timeless, iconic performance.