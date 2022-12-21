Four Inane Questions with 106.5 The Wolf’s Codie & Zeke

Unlike Donny & Marie, 106.5 The Wolf’s Codie Allen and Zeke Montana are both a little bit country. The popular hosts of Wakin’ Up With The Wolf with Codie & Zeke joined forces about a year and half ago. Since then, they’ve seen quite the uptick in ratings since launching their eponymous morning radio show.

It may have something to do with the fact that Allen and Montana have nearly 60 years (!!!) of combined experience in the market. The cowboy boots, banter, and bravado certainly don’t hurt.

Along with producer (and Pitch staple) Patrick Moore, the duo will soon be launching a new podcast—the aptly named Codie & Zeke ToGo. Listeners will be able to access daily bits from the show, along with weekly podcast exclusives, including unedited radio interviews with artists, comedians, and locals from the KC community.

We caught up with Team CodZe (Zekdie?) right after their morning show to hand-deliver our bonkers-bananas questionnaire—complete with an impromptu boot-scootin’ boogie.

The Pitch: What’s a New Year’s resolution you made that quickly went up (or down) in flames?

Codie Allen: [laughs] “Cussing! I have teenagers in the house, so that didn’t last long.”

Zeke Montana: “I tried to be a vegetarian. That lasted four whole days!”

What article of clothing do you wear that should have legit been discarded years ago?

Zeke: One year for Halloween, I dressed up as a PBR Big Sky girl—you know, chaps, underwear, and all. My wife threw that outfit away so fast.

Codie: I honestly donate my clothes seasonally. I only hold onto Chiefs gear!

You’re in a high-budget, high-energy, high-action buddy movie. What celeb are you sharing the screen with?

Codie: Ryan Reynolds—because he’s hot.

Zeke: Jason Bateman because I think he’s hysterical and I’d love to hang out with that guy.

What’s a podcast you aspire to emulate?

Codie: I like anything true crime-related like “Serial”—something that keeps you in suspense. Zeke used to own paint stores and happened to sell paint to some local serial killers, so I think that might be covered in an upcoming episode.

Zeke: I didn’t know they were serial killers!

Bonus 5th Question: What’s a stupid injury you’ve sustained that hardly anyone knows about?

Codie: My teeth went through my bottom lip when I was chasing my sister around the pool when I was little.

Zeke: I was with friends going to the Ozarks one summer. And I was driving down a gravel road when I saw a defenseless animal off to the side. So, I pulled over to try and see if I could help it, even though I couldn’t tell what it was yet. As I got closer, I realized it was a beaver with a broken leg! I picked it up—and it bit my nipple!

Be sure to follow @CodieAndZekeToGo on Instagram for the latest updates.