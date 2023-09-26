Forget the Kelce Bowl, it’s time for the NFL (Taylor’s Version)

If you’re from Kansas City or have social media al all, I am sure you have heard that America’s sweetheart and our favorite brother have officially confirmed dating suspicions. Taylor Swift was spotted sitting in Travis Kelce’s private box with Her Royal Highness, Mrs Donna Kelce.

we are living in a world where travis kelce gets a TD and the camera pans to taylor swift screaming lets fucking go . pic.twitter.com/fi3LiAUZ4B — ella (@nhlella) September 24, 2023

After his failed attempt at getting her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at the KC Era’s tour stop in July, I am sure this is the biggest win of his life. I mean, what could be bigger?

travis kelce when taylor swift actually showed up to his game: pic.twitter.com/PkifBnKTsj — jaden (@everwh0res) September 24, 2023

Sorry boyfriends everywhere, I am sure you were ready to get back to the mojo dojo casa stadium and a girlfriend with a normal, completely reasonable obsessions. If this becomes a normal thing, suddenly it’s going to take 8 hours, some sanity, and great wifi to get through the ticket line.

Boyfriends and husbands all across the US thinking they were done hearing about Taylor Swift after the eras tour just for her to show up at Travis Kelce’s game with his mom pic.twitter.com/6zzbevlPmt — chloe (@chloeg_13) September 25, 2023

Lets talk about that Kelce touch down though. How nice of Mahomes to set that up so he could impress his girl. Now that’s a true wing man right there.

Travis Kelce begging his teammates to let him score one in front of Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/oFQFUtyNMX — Kevin Wilemski (@kevinwilemski) September 24, 2023

Now let’s be serious, the game was brutal. Not only did the Bears get absolutely wiped (41-10), they also got outshined by someone who wasn’t even on the field. Imagine getting on the bus after that, opening Twitter, and seeing that Taylor Swift just watched you get pummeled by her new fling. Ouch.

Travis Kelce talking to Taylor Swift after the game asking her if she saw his touchdown pic.twitter.com/XPrudqvXg9 — Vikas ⚡ (@thunderxstorm07) September 25, 2023

We’re so happy to host her, and even happier to see all the memes that have come from it. Welcome to Red Kingdom Taylor!