Football is back, baby!

The Kansas City Chiefs start their #RunItBack world tour at 7:20 p.m. Thursday against the Houston Texans in front of 16,000 fans. Before that happens, here’s a couple of things to get fans in the mood.

KC Pet Project partnership

During the 2020 campaign, KC Pet Project will once again work with Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi to help some deserving dogs find homes. When the Chiefs win a game (which should happen every game), Nnadi will sponsor the adoption fee for one dog in the shelter.

The partnership follows the successful 2019 season promotion where Nnadi not only sponsored a dog’s adoption fee after every victory but for every dog in the shelter when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. He helped over 100 pets find families for life and brought international awareness to pet adoptions, inspiring many other individuals and companies to do the same.

“This is such a fun way to help pets find homes, and we’re thrilled to once again have this unique partnership opportunity with Derrick Nnadi in 2020,” said Tori Fugate, Chief Communications Officer with KC Pet Project. “Everyone is so excited about the Chief’s upcoming season, and this is just another great way that our local team is helping the community. We can’t wait to help pets find homes thanks to Derrick’s generosity.”

KC Pet Project will post the first #NnadiDog after the conclusion of Thursday’s winning performance.

Bobble to the polls with Patrick

Need something to inspire you to vote? How about this Patrick Mahomes bobblehead?

A part FOCO’s Swing Vote series, this collectible features the generational talent in all of his glory. It’s hand-painted, handcrafted, and measures at approximately 9 inches. A thematic flag backdrop featuring the player’s name, team logo, and conference will even have Raiders’ fans pledging allegiance to the best team in the NFL.

It’s priced at $45 and pre-orders are available now.