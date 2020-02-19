Mardi Gras parties, the Big Chill Strong Ale Fest and Chili Tasting, plus more food and drink for your week

Saturday, February 22

Fans of strong beers and chili (and pepto) should check out the annual Big Chill Strong Ale Fest and Chili Tasting at Stockyards Brewing Company (1600 Gennessee Street). More than a dozen local breweries will each be bringing one or two of their strongest beers (usually 7-11% ABV), as well as a chili made with one of those beers, for guests to sample and enjoy. Participating breweries include Stockyards Brewing Co., Alma Mader Brewing, The Big Rip Brewing Company, Boulevard Brewing Company, Brewery Emperial, Casual Animal Brewing Co., Cinder Block Brewery, City Barrel, Crane Brewing Company, Free State Brewing Co., Lawrence Brewing Company, Martin City Brewing Company, River Bluff Brewing, Torn Label Brewing Company, and more. The event runs from 1-4 p.m., and tickets start at $40 ($10 more gets you in at noon); pick those up here.

Sunday, February 23

Warm up with Messenger Coffee’s new winter cold brew, coffee cocktails, and light snacks from Ibis Bakery while checking out some cactus and plants at one of the East Crossroads’ newest small businesses, Paradise Garden Club (1621 Locust Street). Snacks and drinks are available from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Brick (1727 McGee Street) is hosting its Mermaid Mardi Gras Brunch today from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., featuring New Orleans-inspired dishes, drink specials, and yes, mermaids and live music.

Tuesday, February 25

It’s somehow already Mardi Gras! (What is time anymore, anyway). One of the most appealing Fat Tuesday events we see is at the Myers Hotel Bar in Tonganoxie (220 South Main Street), normally only open for cocktails on the weekends. Lee Maisel of Leeway Franks is making gumbo, and the talented Kate Frick is making sazeracs, and maybe even a hurricane or two. The event begins at 5 p.m.

Jax Fish & Oyster House (4814 Roanoke Parkway) is serving up 22-ounce hurricanes, Abita beer, king cake beignets, seafood gumbo, jambalaya, and chargrilled oysters, and will have some big brass in house, courtesy of Grand Marquis. The party starts at 4 p.m.

Dead Beet Taco Shop is also popping up at Dodson’s Bar and Commons (7438 Wornall Road) for a vegan Fat Tuesday celebration. From 6-9 p.m., get in on vegan and gluten-free taquitos with cashew sour cream, cosmic brownies, and cocktails.

Out in Lee’s Summit, Pearl Tavern (1672 NW Chipman Road) is hosting a family-style crab boil, which starts at 6 p.m. The spread will include snow crab, corn, potatoes, andouille sausage, shrimp and clams, as well as macaroni and cheese, salad and even a house-made King Cake. Call 816-347-1986 to reserve your spot.

From 9 p.m. to midnight, Parlor (1707 Locust Street) is also hosting a party, complete with drink specials, as well as complimentary beads and masks. There is no cover for the event, but you can reserve a spot here.

If you aren’t that in to Mardi Gras but still want to have a good night out, Affäre (1911 Main Street) is hosting a wine dinner hosted by Joel Peterson, known as ‘The Godfather of Zin’ after founding Ravenswood Winery in Sonoma in 1976. Plates that will be served during the five-course meal include a seared scallop over mango scallopini and curry coconut foam (paired with Bedrock Riesling, Wirz Vineyard, Cienega Valley), and baked sea bass with a hazelnut-prosciutto crust and lentil-balsamic ragout ( Zinfandel, Teldeschi Vineyard, Dry Creek Valley, 2017). The cocktail hour begins at 6:30 p.m., with dinner to follow. The meal is $120 a person, exclusive of tax or gratuity. Make your reservation via Tock.