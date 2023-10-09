Folk Alliance International to return to Kansas City in Feb. 2024

The 36th annual Folk Alliance International returns to Kansas City for its 10th year in 2024. Their goal is to unite the folk music industry and community, crossing a diverse array of genres including Appalachian, Americana, Blues, Bluegrass, Celtic, Cajun, Global Roots, Hip-Hop, Old-Time, Singer-Songwriter, Spoken Word, Traditional, Zydeco, and various fusions.

This event has been put on since 1989 as a way for folk artists all over the world to come together and showcase their craft. FAI Executive Director Neeta Ragoowansi says this year’s theme “Alchemy: A Transformative Force” is meant to showcase magic that comes from music.

“When creators explore their inner worlds, they craft magic,” says Ragoowansi. “It’s exciting to be bringing these alchemists together, not only to experience the magic, but to learn more about the process of making it and truly harnessing the power it has to transform. It not only alters the notes of a composition, the words of a lyric, the deft brushing of a drummer, or the gentle harmonizing of voices, it is also catalyzed by the context of a venue, the mood of an audience, the weather, and perhaps the news of the day, building emotions and truths, altering perceptions.”

The line-up boasts over 130 artists, from 36 different countries and 21 U.S. states. This includes vocalist, drag queen, and winner of 2023 Kerrville New Folk Competition, Flamy Grant. Also a TikTok singer whose songs reflect their experience with queer identity and the struggle to establish adulthood in unprecedented times, Olive Klug. 2022 International Folk Music Award Song of the Year winner, Crys Matthews will perform, as well as writer of four Billboard Top Forty hits and subject of a 2019 PBS special, Livingston Taylor.

“We have 160 different artists and folk music, we look at it the broadest sense. If you can’t find something that you’d like then I bet you don’t like music, there are so many different sounds and styles of music. ” says Deputy Director Jennifer Roe.

Official Showcases feature jury-selected, tour-ready musicians representing diverse cultures, languages, and sounds. These thirty-minute sets are performed on full production stages. These showcases take place at the Westin Crown Center Hotel, with hotel rooms being converted into listening rooms for private, intimate performances.

The event also includes panels for artists, such as “The Recording Academy: What Can It Do For You?,” “Cultural Awareness, Addressing Racism and Being a Person in Process,” “Women in Music: A Continued Call for Change,” “Do I Need A Visa for This Gig?”

The Folk Alliance International conference also offers various networking and mentoring opportunities, including Peer Sessions for agents, labels, festivals, and artists, speed meetings, artist mentorship meetings, summits, and Affinity Group sessions for communities including BIPOC, LGBTQ2IA+, Women, Folks 55+, Folks with Disabilities, and more.

The event will be held February 21-25, 2024, with registration open now. To secure exclusive advanced pricing, register by October 31.