Folk Alliance Band of the Day: The Armagh Rhymers

The Folk Alliance International Conference 2023 will be held February 1-5 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel. With over 100 artists performing over the course of five days, “crossing a diverse array of genres including Appalachian, Americana, Blues, Bluegrass, Celtic, Cajun, Global Roots, Hip-Hop, Old-Time, Singer-Songwriter, Spoken Word, Traditional, Zydeco, and various fusions,” it can be intimidating to figure out where to start.

We’ve selected a few artists we think you should make time to see, and we’ll be featuring one per day until the conference kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Today’s feature is The Armagh Rhymers, a group that has been around since the 1970s. Seeing the costumed performers playing traditional Celtic songs and reading how the group seeks to both entertain and educate—to say nothing of the wicker masks sported by the group—has us excited to see just what this is like in person.

“The Armagh Rhymers are one of Ireland’s most celebrated traditional music and theatre ensembles. Through music, storytelling, drama, and costume, we evoke a sense of tradition and history and encapsulate the spirit of the Wren boys and the ancient house-visiting traditions of Ireland, where the kitchen floor became the stage,” a press release states.

The Armagh Rhymers play Friday, Feb. 3, at 6:15 p.m. in Century A.

You can find more information on the 2023 Folk Alliance International Conference at Folk Alliance International’s website.