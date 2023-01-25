Folk Alliance Band of the Day: Talisk

The Folk Alliance International Conference 2023 will be held February 1-5 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel. With over 100 artists performing over the course of five days, “crossing a diverse array of genres including Appalachian, Americana, Blues, Bluegrass, Celtic, Cajun, Global Roots, Hip-Hop, Old-Time, Singer-Songwriter, Spoken Word, Traditional, Zydeco, and various fusions,” it can be intimidating to figure out where to start.

We’ve selected a few artists we think you should make time to see, and we’ll be featuring one per day until the conference kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Today’s feature is Talisk, recommended by a colleague we met at a past Folk Alliance conference. She described the Scottish trio as having a live show akin to a religious experience: “It’s a lot of foot stomping, guitar, fiddle, and concertina.” While it’s instrumental, she says, “You can almost hear lyrics. Well, definitely some shouting.”

Throw in a bunch of foot pedals and looping, and Talisk is Celtic folktronica.

“Mohsen Amini, Graeme Armstrong, and Benedict Morris fuse concertina, guitar, and fiddle to produce a ground-breaking, multi-layered signature that has captivated audiences around the globe. At its core, three seemingly acoustic instruments—but in the hands of three master craftsmen; one unmistakable, bold sound and captivating live show,” a press release says.

Talisk plays Friday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. in Century C.

You can find more information on the 2023 Folk Alliance International Conference at Folk Alliance International’s website.