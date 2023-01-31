Folk Alliance Band of the Day: Les Hay Babies

The Folk Alliance International Conference, presented by Folk Alliance International, has its 2023 iteration this February 1-5 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel. With well over 100 artists performing over the course of five days, “crossing a diverse array of genres including Appalachian, Americana, Blues, Bluegrass, Celtic, Cajun, Global Roots, Hip-Hop, Old-Time, Singer-Songwriter, Spoken Word, Traditional, Zydeco, and various fusions,” it can be intimidating to figure out where to start.

We’ve selected a few artists for whom we think you should make time to see, and we’ll be featuring one a day leading up until the conference kicks off on Wednesday, February 1.

Listening to the early work of Les Hay Babies, you hear a beautiful, acoustic indie folk which sounds like a Francophone version of something Sub Pop might’ve put out in the early ’00s. As the band’s sound has progressed, however, the New Brunswick trio has gradually turned to a sound that merges that early folk simplicity with a psychedelic rocker’s attitude, and nowhere is it more clear than on this track, “Almost minuit.”

“Les Hay Babies are going back to simplicity with their third record, Boîte aux lettres. Thanks to years of touring, they’ve mastered their instruments and have grown into established musicians. Vivianne, Julie and Katrine, the three band members, still fiddle their trusty guitars, but also actively flirt with a bass guitar and drums. On stage, the trio is surrounded by talented musicians, as they present a fully realized concept show with their trademark sincerity and meticulousness.”

Les Hay Babies play Thursday, February 2, at 6 p.m. in Liberty.

You can find out more information on the 2023 Folk Alliance International Conference at Folk Alliance International’s website.