Folk Alliance Band of the Day: Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys

The Folk Alliance International Conference 2023 will be held February 1-5 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel. With over 100 artists performing over the course of five days, “crossing a diverse array of genres including Appalachian, Americana, Blues, Bluegrass, Celtic, Cajun, Global Roots, Hip-Hop, Old-Time, Singer-Songwriter, Spoken Word, Traditional, Zydeco, and various fusions,” it can be intimidating to figure out where to start.

We’ve selected a few artists we think you should make time to see, and we’ll be featuring one per day until the conference kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Today’s feature is Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys, a group 100% initially checked out because of their name but represented here because of their upbeat energy and foot-stomping tunes. They fall somewhere between bluegrass, country, jam, and about a million other genres, but in the end, this group is just damned fun. We expect a dance party to break out when they take the stage.

“Crowds love them everywhere they go, thanks to Gordie’s charm, his flying fiddle, and feet, as well as the band’s unique blend of just about every roots genre going. They love it all, old and new, and put on a show that has audiences dancing, laughing, and singing along,” a press release says.

Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys play Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8:15 p.m. in Century C.

You can find more information on the 2023 Folk Alliance International Conference at Folk Alliance International’s website.