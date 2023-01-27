Folk Alliance Band of the Day: Aysanabee

The Folk Alliance International Conference 2023 will be held February 1-5 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel. With over 100 artists performing over the course of five days, “crossing a diverse array of genres including Appalachian, Americana, Blues, Bluegrass, Celtic, Cajun, Global Roots, Hip-Hop, Old-Time, Singer-Songwriter, Spoken Word, Traditional, Zydeco, and various fusions,” it can be intimidating to figure out where to start.

We’ve selected a few artists we think you should make time to see, and we’ll be featuring one per day until the conference kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Today’s feature is Aysanabee, who manages to pull a whole band’s worth of sound out of his music courtesy of multi-instrumental talents, a loop pedal, and a keen sense of rhythm and melody. His music, when paired with his deeply resonant voice, makes the Oji-Cree singer/songwriter and producer a must-see. If that’s not enough, Aysanabee plays between two-time Juno nominee Digawolf and Elexa Dawson, whom we recently featured, so you can see three stellar Native performers in one room.

“Solemn and soaring, backed by a swirling blend of indie, soul and electronic soundscapes, mournful saxophone and pulse-quickening finger-picking, Aysanabee’s striking sound is equal parts hypnotic and melodic which has been compared to Bon Iver, Matt Corby, Don Ross, Kim Churchill, Kings of Leon, and Sam Smith,” a press release says.

Aysanabee plays Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:45 p.m. in Pershing Place.

You can find more information on the 2023 Folk Alliance International Conference at Folk Alliance International’s website.