Folk Alliance announces the first wave of artists for their 2022 conference

Folk Alliance International, the global nonprofit for folk music, announced over 120 official showcases today ahead of its 34th annual conference, which takes place February 23-27 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel.

Per the press release from FAI, the official showcase will be “presented and filmed on full production stage in the host hotel ballrooms and posted later for online attendees,” and the late-night private showcases (held upstairs in hotel rooms) “will have the option of streaming via the virtual conference platform, Pathable.”

In-person capacity is limited to 2000 attendees, with proof of vaccination required, along with masks to be worn when not dining or performing on stage. FAI promises to monitor the pandemic and exceed all local, state, federal and CDC guidelines for safe gathering.” If things get hairy and the pandemic resurges, FAI “reserves the right to move the event entirely online with a hassle-free full reimbursement policy.”

The theme for the 2022 FAI conference is “Living Traditions,” meant to showcase “various regional, national and international traditional folk music forms in performance as well as panel presentations” while exploring “topics of music preservation, migration, evolution, and authenticity.”

To that end, special presentations will include an online summit on the topic of “Centering Disability in the Music Industry,” as well as an event-preparedness “Art of Mass Gathering” full-day training session, along with presentations on “Wisdom of the Elders” and “Preserving Traditions.”

Announced artists include Dublin singer-songwriter Declan O’Rourke, Tejano rock ‘n’ rollers Los Texmaniacs, winner of NBC’s The Voice Sawyer Fredericks, Lumbee/Tuscarora singer-songwriter Charly Lowry, New Orleans pianist Lilli Lewis, folk singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor, and the Rugburns’ Steve Poltz, with more to be announced in the coming months.

For more information, and to register for the Folk Alliance International Conference, hit their website.