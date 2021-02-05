FOCO is loco for the Kansas City Chiefs; merchandise available for Super Bowl LV

FOCO is providing Kansas City Chiefs merchandise for Instagram-worthy photos. Mittens, a stuffed unicorn, gnomes, and more are available for purchase or pre-order depending on the item.

The Kansas City Chiefs Bundled Up Gnome bears an uncanny resemblance to the Sen. Bernie Sanders inauguration day meme. The gnome is complete with Kansas City Chiefs mittens. I think the Sen. Bernie Sanders meme is expired, but having this gnome on your home desk could brighten those winter days filled with Zoom meetings. It is available for pre-order. Yes, the mittens are available for pre-order as well.

I would love a fleece-lined hooded gaiter for the bitter cold days ahead. This Chiefs one is multifunctional and can be used as a face cover, neck scarf, neck gaiter, or snood.

Face masks of different styles as well. Spring floral and neon floral masks are available along with Chiefs red and gold. These masks have adjustable ear loops as well. Masks are offered in a pack of three and are $27.

A stuffed unicorn is available as well. While this may seem like a children’s toy, it could be great for all ages. If you want to subtly help a child become a Chiefs fan, a stuffed unicorn or bear could be the way to go. If your apartment does not allow pets, why not support the Chiefs with a stuffed unicorn?

More items available for pre-order from FOCO can be found here. Chiefs merchandise is also available through local vendors including Made in Kansas City, Charlie Hustle, and Raygun.