Flyover Indies releases commemorative shirt for 2020’s locally grown video games

To play the games on the 2020 Games Celebration Tee and Hoody, check out the list at the bottom of this article.

Flyover Indies has provided a home to Kansas City area game creators (both tabletop and digital) since 2014. The community, which started small, has grown rapidly into a multifaceted group full of game creators, musicians, and artists.

This year, to celebrate the video games created by Flyover Indies group members this year, they’ve created a tee shirt. The shirt is available in multiple styles (like a cozy hoody—trust me, you need another hoody) and lists the names of the games as well as their creators’ names.

Allison Vansickle, who designed the 2020 Games Celebration Tee and Hoody and develops games, describes her inspiration for the tee shirt design.

“I knew from the start I wanted to include the Flyover mascot Batigan,” says Vansickle. “From there I thought it’d be cool to have it feel like a shirt you’d get at a concert. Maybe it stems from all the concerts and events we couldn’t go to last year.”

“With every year the list of games that KC devs release grows and grows,” adds Vansickle. “But more important I think is the people that are added as well. It’s been very special to see what was once such a small group grow into a community.”

Despite the pandemic, Flyover Indies had an especially productive year. The tee shirt is jam-packed with the names of 22 games created in 2020.

Game developers Nash High and Jo Hanna express why the commemorative tee shirt is so special to them.

“Part of what I love about the tee is how it’s a snapshot of the year,” says High. “There are games from specific game jams and Flyover events, as well as longer projects that we’ve been rooting for months or even years. It’s neat to look back and remember what everyone was up to in a given year—and all the sweet stuff Flyover folks made!”

“It’s easy for me to forget how important making small games is to my growth as a designer,” says Hanna. “Putting all of the games we’ve made on a tee, regardless of scope or success, makes them feel more real, and helps me to appreciate the work I’ve done over the years.”

The shirt is available for purchase here, and for more information on Flyover Indies and their events, visit their website or join them on Discord.

Without further ado, here is the list of 2020 games and where to play them:

2020 Games List

Critters by Nash High

Play it at: https://nashhigh.itch.io/critters

Enough by Noah & Sam Bumgardner

Play it at: https://nbumgardner.itch.io/ludum-dare-47-enough

Pupper Truckers by Zamboni Macaroni

Play it at: www.zambo.fun

Billy Vanilly & The Navigators by Zamboni Macaroni

Play it at: www.zambo.fun

Bucking Bruno by Espion Games

Play it at: https://espiongames.itch.io/bucking-bruno

Sprouts by Espion Games

Play it at: https://espiongames.itch.io/sprouts

Sugar Dog by Espion Games

Play it at: https://espiongames.itch.io/sugar-dog

Deep by Charlotte Trible & Jo Hanna

Play it at: https://espiongames.itch.io/deep

Tracer by Charlotte Trible & Nash High

Play it at: https://espiongames.itch.io/tracer

Keep the Dream Alive by Gage Bradley

Play it at: https://drumgadget-433.itch.io/keep-the-dream-alive

Fear the Witch Eater by Jo Hanna

Play it at: https://strangespaces.itch.io/

Ode to Todd the Toad: Frogcare by SodaPOP Games & Grant Binkley

Play it at: https://sodapop67.itch.io/an-ode-to-todd-the-toad-frogcare

HATS by SodaPOP Games & Grant Binkley

Play it at: https://sodapop67.itch.io/hats-a-stacking-game

Voyager by TenSickle

Play it at: https://avansi.itch.io/voyager-zine

Maskquerade Christmas by TwistedHawkGames

Play it at: https://www.newgrounds.com/portal/view/775893

Cold Case: Covid by TwistedHawkGames & In>D:/development

Play it at: https://magusedge.itch.io/cold-case-covid

Cleano by TwistedHawkGames

Play it at: https://twistedhawk.itch.io/cleano

Charge It! by TwistedHawkGames

Play it at: https://www.newgrounds.com/portal/view/753102

You are the Sun by Garrett Dockins

Play it at: https://domitore.itch.io/you-are-the-sun

Keep the Party Alive by Alex Crane

Play it at: https://axelancer.itch.io/keep-the-party-alive

Hills & Hollows by OverHook Games

Play it at: https://avansi.itch.io/hillshollows

Rumble Runners of Feldryn by Daemon Games

Play it at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.daemon.games.hermes&hl=en_US&gl=US