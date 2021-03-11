Flyover Indies releases commemorative shirt for 2020’s locally grown video games
Flyover Indies has provided a home to Kansas City area game creators (both tabletop and digital) since 2014. The community, which started small, has grown rapidly into a multifaceted group full of game creators, musicians, and artists.
This year, to celebrate the video games created by Flyover Indies group members this year, they’ve created a tee shirt. The shirt is available in multiple styles (like a cozy hoody—trust me, you need another hoody) and lists the names of the games as well as their creators’ names.
Allison Vansickle, who designed the 2020 Games Celebration Tee and Hoody and develops games, describes her inspiration for the tee shirt design.
“I knew from the start I wanted to include the Flyover mascot Batigan,” says Vansickle. “From there I thought it’d be cool to have it feel like a shirt you’d get at a concert. Maybe it stems from all the concerts and events we couldn’t go to last year.”
“With every year the list of games that KC devs release grows and grows,” adds Vansickle. “But more important I think is the people that are added as well. It’s been very special to see what was once such a small group grow into a community.”
Despite the pandemic, Flyover Indies had an especially productive year. The tee shirt is jam-packed with the names of 22 games created in 2020.
Game developers Nash High and Jo Hanna express why the commemorative tee shirt is so special to them.
“Part of what I love about the tee is how it’s a snapshot of the year,” says High. “There are games from specific game jams and Flyover events, as well as longer projects that we’ve been rooting for months or even years. It’s neat to look back and remember what everyone was up to in a given year—and all the sweet stuff Flyover folks made!”
“It’s easy for me to forget how important making small games is to my growth as a designer,” says Hanna. “Putting all of the games we’ve made on a tee, regardless of scope or success, makes them feel more real, and helps me to appreciate the work I’ve done over the years.”
The shirt is available for purchase here, and for more information on Flyover Indies and their events, visit their website or join them on Discord.
Without further ado, here is the list of 2020 games and where to play them:
2020 Games List
Critters by Nash High
Play it at: https://nashhigh.itch.io/critters
Enough by Noah & Sam Bumgardner
Play it at: https://nbumgardner.itch.io/ludum-dare-47-enough
Pupper Truckers by Zamboni Macaroni
Play it at: www.zambo.fun
Billy Vanilly & The Navigators by Zamboni Macaroni
Play it at: www.zambo.fun
Bucking Bruno by Espion Games
Play it at: https://espiongames.itch.io/bucking-bruno
Sprouts by Espion Games
Play it at: https://espiongames.itch.io/sprouts
Sugar Dog by Espion Games
Play it at: https://espiongames.itch.io/sugar-dog
Deep by Charlotte Trible & Jo Hanna
Play it at: https://espiongames.itch.io/deep
Tracer by Charlotte Trible & Nash High
Play it at: https://espiongames.itch.io/tracer
Keep the Dream Alive by Gage Bradley
Play it at: https://drumgadget-433.itch.io/keep-the-dream-alive
Fear the Witch Eater by Jo Hanna
Play it at: https://strangespaces.itch.io/
Ode to Todd the Toad: Frogcare by SodaPOP Games & Grant Binkley
Play it at: https://sodapop67.itch.io/an-ode-to-todd-the-toad-frogcare
HATS by SodaPOP Games & Grant Binkley
Play it at: https://sodapop67.itch.io/hats-a-stacking-game
Voyager by TenSickle
Play it at: https://avansi.itch.io/voyager-zine
Maskquerade Christmas by TwistedHawkGames
Play it at: https://www.newgrounds.com/portal/view/775893
Cold Case: Covid by TwistedHawkGames & In>D:/development
Play it at: https://magusedge.itch.io/cold-case-covid
Cleano by TwistedHawkGames
Play it at: https://twistedhawk.itch.io/cleano
Charge It! by TwistedHawkGames
Play it at: https://www.newgrounds.com/portal/view/753102
You are the Sun by Garrett Dockins
Play it at: https://domitore.itch.io/you-are-the-sun
Keep the Party Alive by Alex Crane
Play it at: https://axelancer.itch.io/keep-the-party-alive
Hills & Hollows by OverHook Games
Play it at: https://avansi.itch.io/hillshollows
Rumble Runners of Feldryn by Daemon Games
Play it at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.daemon.games.hermes&hl=en_US&gl=US