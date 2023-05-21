Florida indie-rockers The Hails thrill intimate crowd at the Encore Room

The Hails took over the Encore Room at the Uptown Theater last Tuesday evening, May 16, 2023.

The band was headlining Kansas City for the first time as part of their Fun Run Tour. They haven’t ventured much from the East Coast but after seeing their performance we hope that they make their way back soon.

With no opener, the four guys came out around 8:30 p.m. and began wowing the crowd with their stage presence. By four guys, we mean Robbie Kingsley (vocals), Franco Solari (guitar, keys, vocals), Dylan McCue (guitar), Andre Escobar (bass), and Zach Levy (drums).

The indie/alternative rock sound that they carry so well is something that needs to be heard live if you’re going to get the full experience. The crazy guitar riffs and impressive vocals that The Hails offer left the crowd wanting so much more that they actually ran out of songs to play when we requested a second encore and ended the night with a Radiohead cover which was just as impressive.

Post-show, the band took their time talking with everyone in attendance and signed anything that they were handed.

It’s easy to see that this is just the beginning for The Hails and the next time they come through town could be at a much bigger venue so if you’re lucky enough to catch them on this tour make sure you soak it up.

You can keep up with The Hails on their Instagram and figure out where they’re headed next on their tour website.