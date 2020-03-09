flor bathed Uptown’s Encore in noise-pop with support from Winnetka Bowling League

Archana Sundar,
flor performing at Uptown // Photo by Archana Sundar

flor in concert // Photo by Archana Sundar

The band flor, who takes a hard stance against capitalized letters, brought their new album “ley lines” to life in KC.

At a nearly sold-out show at the Uptown Encore room this past Thursday night, flor showed up and got everyone moving on the dance floor. With opener Winnetka Bowling League, the two bands put on a performance with a good mix of their chill hits with energetic, indie-pop vibes. A good time was had by all, and here are the photos to prove it.

Flor:

Winnetka Bowling League (opening act):

