First “Metal Supermarket” to open locally on Sept. 14th

Metal Supermarkets will be opening their 99th store across the country on Monday, September 14th in Olathe, Kansas at 1713 E. 123rd Street. The store is a nation-wide franchise that sells exclusively metal supplies like aluminum, steel, brass, bronze and copper, cut to customers’ specifications.

Many Metal Supermarkets stores have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and even extended to 24-hour service. These stores are essential because they provide supplies to hospitals and manufacturers that make respirators and oter protective equipment. Metal Supermarkets plans to open another 5 locations by the end of 2020.

Can we all agree that “Metal Supermarket” is the best name for a business you’ve ever heard? We think so. *rock fist*

The stores serve many types of customers, like contractors, welders, construction companies, and home builders. They provide a large selection of metal types, and provide services like same-day delivery and saw-cutting.

“Our newest location helps extend our footprint throughout the Midwest and it will be the first store in the state of Kansas,” said Stephen Schober, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets. “We’ve already had a great response from the local community and look forward to providing Olathe businesses and residents with a wide variety of cut-to-size metals at an unmatched level of speed and convenience.”

The Olathe Metal Supermarket store will be owned by Kansas City native Leith Winsor. About the store opening, he said: “Even with the impact of the pandemic, the industrial manufacturing and metalworking industries in Kansas City haven’t slowed down. We are eager to help local businesses and customers get the metal products they need, when they need them.”

The Metal Supermarket will be open Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Customers in the K.C. area can call 913-289-0021 or email olathe@metalsupermarkets.com to contact them and place an order.