First Lady Jill Biden to make a Kansas City appearance on Thursday

First Lady Jill Biden will pay a visit to Kansas City this Thursday as part of a continued effort to highlight community colleges and federal retail pharmacy partners that hold mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Biden will visit Metropolitan Community College, where a vaccination clinic will be happening that day. The free clinic will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Penn Valley Education Center on MCC’s campus.

This visit is part of a partnership between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges across the country to vaccinate students. Per a White House statement, the Biden administration launched this partnership in hopes of increasing “on-site vaccinations for students, staff, and local communities.”

“The program builds on the strong success of the federal pharmacy program in reaching local communities, including through over 6,000 mobile vaccination clinics across the program to date,” the statement reads. “Community colleges are key anchors in our communities, with significant reach into the geographies they serve and a great diversity of students enrolled.”