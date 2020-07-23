First coworking space for therapists in Kansas City in development

Space, a new therapy coworking concept founded by Mehgan Flynn, Jessica Schmitz, and Jae Edgar Bennett is set to open in September 2020 in a newly renovated building at 31st and Oak Street in Kansas City.

Its mission statements claims it will create and nurture connections between wellness professionals and their clients by providing office and event space designed specifically to help therapy practices grow and thrive. By supporting the important work of Kansas City’s therapy community, it aims to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of those in the community.

“We held multiple focus groups with therapists to define the ideal working environment and incorporated all of that feedback in our design and planning,” Flynn said.

“Convenient and affordable locations for therapy trainings or events are very difficult to find in Kansas City. We look forward to being a hub for these kinds of activities.” Schmitz said.

Space plans to fill the void of adequate, affordable, and centrally located therapy destinations and will cater to a wide variety of practices. Plans include 34 fully-furnished, HIPPA-compliant, soundproofed therapy rooms with training and event spaces. Each room can be privately leased or booked in half or full-day increments.

This is part of a larger redevelopment taking place in Martini Corner and leasing and room bookings are currently underway. Space is also conducting hard hat tours.

Visit www.spacekansascity.com or email hello@spacekansascity.com to schedule a tour or request more information.