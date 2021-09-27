Firebrand Collective reopens in the West Bottoms

The only female-focused networking and community space in Kansas City, Firebrand Collective, is reopening to the public Oct. 1. The collective was founded in 2017 and team members dedicate themselves to helping all women build their careers in an inclusive community.

Firebrand took the two-month closure to do extensive renovations to their West Bottoms location. The 7,300 sq ft space now has five desks, three private offices, more than 40 collaborative workstations, and a common area that doubles as an event space. The coworking space also has WiFi access; print, copy, and mail services, and free parking.

Though, to some members, the physical amenities are less important than the community Firebrand offers.

“Being at Firebrand means that I have a place to go where I feel wanted and welcomed,” says Amber Monaco of You Need An Amber. “I have a place to celebrate my wins, cry with friends over the struggles, and a place to learn from others who have different skill sets that I have.”

Megan Adams, founder and head of community at Firebrand, believes that helping women build up their business requires making space for important conversations—whether in-person or online.

“We have taken a hard look at our business model and member experience, spent countless hours analyzing every aspect of both, and the result is something truly inspiring,” says Adams. “What we’re bringing to the table with this relaunch is so much more than just a few coats of paint: it’s what the women of Kansas City deserve and have been waiting for not only in a workspace but in the facilitation of connection and the elevation of our members.”

In the U.S., coworking has been increasingly gaining popularity. In 2017, there were over 4,000 coworking spaces in the country. By 2022, it’s predicted that there will be over 6,200.

As those numbers rise locally, Firebrand continues to attract women-owned businesses with its amenities and the community the business fosters.

Before Firebrand’s closure in June, they hosted Café Cà Phê’s winter residency. The truck was inside the business on Mulberry street, exemplifying the options for use-of-space at Firebrand and its collaboration with women-owned businesses.