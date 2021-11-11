Festival of Lights returns Wednesdays through Sundays until Dec. 30

Powell Gardens kicked off its fifth annual season of Festival of Lights, with the display operating Wednesday through Sunday from 4-10 p.m., until Dec. 30.

“During the holidays, this is the perfect place to take a much-needed breath from a busy year,” CEO Tabitha Schmidt says. “Enjoy your loved ones. Make memories, reinvigorate traditions, and take in the magic and splendor of Powell Gardens during the most wonderful time of the year.”

This year includes a few new sights to see, such as “a newly imagined Enchanted Tiki Bar” inside the glass dome of the conservatory, a warming station along the trail which will offer hot spiked and non-spiked ciders, a “Magic Tree” wrapped in 3.5 miles worth of lights.

Refuge from all the action will be at The Holly Jolly Rest Stop, a barn outpost with fire pits, “where families can cozy up together on the adjacent lawn in front of a spectacular view of the Villandry Garden display.”

Quixotic’s Fountain of Light, a light and sound installation in the Fountain Garden also returns.

Nor has the botanical garden skimped on the kid-friendly amenities at the Children’s Garden, which boasts Santa as a headliner on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 26 through Dec. 22.

The Kansas City Ballet is set to perform for guests Nov. 12-14.

Also booked are Santa’s reindeer, who are expected to swing by every Saturday between Nov. 27 and Dec. 18. It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, and the hustle never stops for these lads.

Additional dates have been made available for ticket purchasers, Dec. 20-22 and Dec. 27-29, in order to accommodate seasonal holidays.