Fashion Honors Autism’s fourth annual Black-tie masquerade charity fashion show

Colin Gibson,

Dsf0079

Before the Fashion Honors Autism’s black-tie masquerade charity fashion show, I had an idea of the cause. As soon as I left, I felt the impact this organization has on the children and teens diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. 

The fashion show took place at The Grand Hall KC and there was a heartfelt sense of joy throughout. Kansascityfashion’s Jordan Gallant (@jg.kc) emceed the event and kept things vibrant from start to finish. 

Throughout the night the Fashion Honors Autism team did a fantastic job educating everyone in attendance on what drives them and the purpose behind the show. They managed to raise $20,000 from ticket sales, generous donations, and silent auction bids. But more importantly, they empowered children and teens diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. 

All photos courtesy of colinwayne.

Categories: Culture
Tags: , , , , , ,

We at The Pitch love what we do, and want to keep bringing you interesting and insightful pieces. But producing quality journalism isn't cheap. If you enjoyed this story, or have enjoyed reading any of our stories in the last 40 years, please consider clicking the "Support Us" button right here.

More