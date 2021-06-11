Fashion Honors Autism’s fourth annual Black-tie masquerade charity fashion show

Before the Fashion Honors Autism’s black-tie masquerade charity fashion show, I had an idea of the cause. As soon as I left, I felt the impact this organization has on the children and teens diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The fashion show took place at The Grand Hall KC and there was a heartfelt sense of joy throughout. Kansascityfashion’s Jordan Gallant (@jg.kc) emceed the event and kept things vibrant from start to finish.

Throughout the night the Fashion Honors Autism team did a fantastic job educating everyone in attendance on what drives them and the purpose behind the show. They managed to raise $20,000 from ticket sales, generous donations, and silent auction bids. But more importantly, they empowered children and teens diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

All photos courtesy of colinwayne.