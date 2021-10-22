Fascination with oxidation? LOVE RUST art show returns to KC

Rust and believe, local artist Dan Frueh loves oxidation. The methodic breakdown of iron has oddly become Frueh’s medium of choice. Frueh says he’s drawn to the color, texture, and nuance of how it changes over time—specifically, blue rust. (Yes, it’s a thing.)

After a pandemic year off, the self-proclaimed “rustifarian” is bringing back his annual LOVE RUST urban art show to The Trap Gallery this Friday. The Kansas City Art Institute grad and his wife Christine have owned and operated the gallery since 2001. Over the years, it’s become a safe haven for artists to unveil their latest rust-astic creations.

“The idea for LOVE RUST was hatched in 2010. I met fellow rustifarian, Ann Reckling, through the Artist Inc. program. She reached out because both of our artistic passions revolved around rust,” says Frueh. “We landed a dual show at Room 39 in Midtown. As we were taking it down, she suggested we do it again. I thought, ‘I have a gallery, how ’bout next year?’”

Since then, Frueh has met plenty of artists inspired by the beauty of oxidation—and even more rust-loving art aficionados.

“It’s always been the biggest show of the year at The Trap,” says Frueh. “And having it in the fall, the weather is usually ideal for hanging out in the gallery or on the street. We limited this year’s show to ten artists and are requiring masks while inside. This year, LOVE RUST may be a little different than in the past, but the quality of work remains top-notch.”

When he’s not patiently waiting for metal to return to its unrefined state, Frueh also does creative, customized carpentry work. He says he’ll tackle just about any artistic endeavor.

“Art school prepared me to take on anything,” he quips. “And rust never sleeps, as the story goes. It’s where I find beauty in the world.”

LOVE RUST



Friday, October 22

6 – 10 p.m.

Trap Gallery, 525 Gillis Street, Kansas City

columbusparkart.com