Photos: Empathy in alt-rock as Bush takes the Midland with Starcrawler

Originally based out of London, England, Bush became one of the most well known rock bands in the United States in the 1990s. Their numerous top ten hits has earned them multiple awards throughout the years.

The Grammy-winning band took a hiatus from 2002 to 2010 but have since released five new albums. Bush played some of their hits but mostly focused on their new album, The Art of Survival, which captivated the audience with songs about growth, regret, and remaining calm in stressful situations.

Gavin has stated in previous interviews that The Art of Survival is, “instead of being mournful or self-piteous, this is about the success stories of humanity’s survival against the odds. We’ve all obviously suffered in varying degrees. Everyone is being tested all of the time, but we find a way.”

The empathetic aura radiated off the band throughout their interactions with audience members, celebrating birthdays loudly and then acknowledging hardships through otherwise silent speeches.

Los Angeles-based band, Starcrawler, electrified the stage while opening for Bush. The band is comprised of Arrow de Wilde, 17, on lead vocals, Henri Cash, 16, on guitar, Austin Smith, 21, on drums, and Tim Franco, 19, on bass. Starcrawler had the entire venue rocking out with them.

Bush setlist

Identity

Machinehead

Blood River

The Chemicals Between Us

Bullet Holes

The Sound of Winter

Flowers on a Grave

Everything Zen

1000 Years

Quicksand

Heavy Is the Ocean

More Than Machines

Little Things

—

The Kingdom

Glycerine

Comedown

