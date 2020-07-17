Elizabeth Belden talks beers, brews, and broken feet on Streetwise podcast

Brock Wilbur,
Screen Shot 2020 07 17 At 1.28.37 Pm

Chillin’ at KC Bier Co. // Courtesy Elizabet Belden

Today on Streetwise from The Pitch we discuss home repairs, listen to Miles Bonny’s track Soulful Melodies”, and chat with beer scientist Elizabeth Belden.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins, whomst you should hire.

Categories: Beer & Spirits
Tags: , ,

More

We believe free, reliable journalism that keeps the public informed and connected in this time of great isolation is of the utmost importance. This is a service we have provided for 40 years.

If you value this work, please click the button at the bottom of your screen to make a (recurring, if you can afford it) donation today to help us continue to pay our basic operational costs while our normal revenue sources like restaurants, bars, and local events are so strained. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your support.