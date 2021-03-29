Educational website highlighting Missouri’s history given a new look

Preceding Missouri’s upcoming bicentennial, the State Historical Society of Missouri has given Historic Missourians a sleek new makeover.

The website, an educational tool by the SHSMO full of stories about notable Missourians, has been updated to use modern web technology to allow for mobile accessibility. The site originally launched in 2006 and is approved by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for use of Missouri educators.

“We’ve updated the underlying technology of the website while preserving the incredible content,” says Christina George, senior strategic communications associate at the State Historical Society of Missouri. “The new site is now mobile-friendly, which is something it wasn’t before, and by using a modern content management system, we are able to maintain and grow the site much more easily.”

According to executive director Gary R. Kremer, growth to the website is made possible both by the SHSMO and donors who want to see it grow. It’s free to access and home to a large variety of Missouri’s historical figures, including scientists, artists, entrepreneurs and educators.

“These biographies add to students’ knowledge of the state and the remarkable people who contributed not only to Missouri’s history, but the nation’s as well,” says Elizabeth Engel, a senior archivist at the SHSMO. “It’s very exciting to see this site continue to grow and to know that it’s appreciated by others.”