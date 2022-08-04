Eat This Now: The Sicilian at Jovito’s Italian Café & Deli

Overlooking this little spot in Waldo would be a big mistake. Jovito’s Italian Café & Deli boasts an impressive selection of Italian deli favorites including Italian beef sandwiches, Muffalini paninis, Chicago-style hot dogs, and more. For your money, nothing on their menu can top the Sicilian sandwich.

The Sicilian is simplicity done to absolute perfection. It starts with an Italian breaded steak, pan-fried to a deep golden brown. The steak is the perfect thickness so it stays nice and tender, and the breading is crisp, crunchy, and full of punch from the seasoning. It’s topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and provolone—all served on a fresh Italian roll.

After one bite, you’ll struggle to set it down before the entire thing is gone.

Pro tip: Don’t forget about the pickle. The small hit of acid is key to fully enjoying this beast of a sandwich. Jovito’s wraps it in foil and places it under the paper in the takeout container with any sandwich you order. Finish with a cannoli or tiramisu for a well-rounded meal.

Jovito’s Italian Café & Deli is located at 7408 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO 64114. They are open Monday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. They are closed Sunday.