Eat This Now: The Frenchie at Seven Swans Crêperie
There is something for everyone on the menu at Kate Bryan’s Seven Swans Crêperie, which opened earlier this year in the Westside. Diners looking for savory, hearty fare can opt for the farmer’s crêpe, loaded with heritage breed ham, fresh greens, pan-blistered tomatoes, and cheese, topped with a sunny-side up egg. If you have a sweet tooth, you can find options with house-made marshmallows, fresh fruit, and even ice cream. Vegan and gluten-free crêpes are even available in both savory and sweet styles. Our current favorite, however, is the “Frenchie.” Stuffed with sweet caramelized onions, creamy gruyère, and sprinkled with fresh parsley, the dish is unassuming yet packed with flavor. Like everything coming out of Bryan’s kitchen, this is easy on the eyes and even easier on the palette.
Seven Swans Crêperie
1746 Washington St.