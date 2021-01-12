Eat This Now: The Double Smashburger at Cosmo Burger

With the signature beef blend from Fairway Meat Market (formerly McGonigle’s), buns from Roma Bakery, and house-made sauce and pickles, the burger from Cosmo Burger is a quality Kansas City affair, in and out. And while there is no shortage of great burgers in town, Cosmo’s manages to stand out by keeping its focus on this one pretty perfect offering.

Jacob Kruger, who owns and operates Cosmo Burger out of Dodson’s Bar and Commons in Waldo, tested out just about every burger he could find in KC before launching Cosmo Burger, though he always knew though that he wanted to offer a smashburger.

“It’s not something like a restaurant style burger where you’re at a sit-down place and it’s made to order with a mountain of toppings on it,” he says. “I’m not knocking that—can get down with that too. But with a Smashburger, it’s going to be something old school, simple, and easy.” It’s also goddamned delicious. Meaty, juicy, and cheesy, with a little tang from Kruger’s sauce and the house-made pickles, the burgers here pretty simply just hit the spot. Kruger has kept the menu at Cosmo tight—you can order a single cheeseburger, a double cheeseburger, or a Beyond Meat (vegan) option. You can add a side of tots… and that’s it. Thankfully, you won’t need anything else.

For now, Cosmo Burger is only available for pickup Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. It’s an easy process: Visit cosmoburgerkc.com, place your order for an ASAP pickup or a future time, and pull up to Dodson’s Bar & Commons (7438 Wornall Road) at the time you chose. You’ll get a text when your order is ready, and it will be waiting for you at a table by the front door. From there your only responsibility is to stuff your face.

Cosmo Burger

7438 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO

cosmoburgerkc.com