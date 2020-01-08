Eat This Now: The Croissant at 1900 Barker

Still in his twenties, Taylor Petrahn of Lawrence’s 1900 Barker has already earned two James Beard Award nominations. We’ll eat anything he prepares at the bakery and cafe, from his rustic breads (roasted garlic and salt sourdough, Danish-style seeded rye) to his daily focaccia pizzas, which feature fresh, seasonal ingredients grown in Lawrence. But perhaps the greatest testament to Petrahn’s skills is his humble croissant.

If you’ve never attempted to make one, you may be unaware that proper croissants take days. The dough must rest and rise, and the laminating process involves layering butter over the dough, then folding and rolling it out several times so that when the pastry is baked, the butter creates steam and lifts the layers apart—creating the airy, flaky goodness we all expect from a croissant. Petrahn’s creations are expertly made, and you can tell what makes them special simply by examining the dozens upon dozens of impossibly thin layers of pastry, all nested within each other like some miniature vision of the divine. Cut into it, and behold the wondrous honeycomb within. (Then eat one; they’re delicious.)

1900 Barker

1900 Barker Avenue, Lawrence