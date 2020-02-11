Eat This Now: Puffy Tacos at Ta Co
Though the $6 Pueblo Viejo margaritas alone make a stop at Lawrence’s Ta Co. a worthwhile venture, what we keep thinking about are chef/owner Jay Draskovitch’s puffy tacos. A puffy taco, if you haven’t tried one, begins with a deep-fried disc of masa that “puffs” as it is fried, resulting in a taco shell with an extra-satisfying crunch (it’s the same idea as fry bread but with thinner dough and a much crispier result). What Draskovitch fills his tacos with then makes them exceptional. You can opt for a short rib taco, which comes topped with a bright chimichurri, queso fresco, and pine nuts; or maybe the duck confit, which comes with a tangy red onion marmalade slaw, habanero creme, and goat cheese. Our top choice is the Korean chicken: shredded chicken is topped with kimchi “slaw”, a soy-ginger vinaigrette, and sesame seeds, all wrapped in that super crunchy shell. It’s juicy, savory, tangy, and again, crunchy, and there’s nothing quite like it anywhere else.
Ta Co
801 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence