Eat This Now: Brownie Croissant at Blackhole Bakery

Kansas City has a number of bakeries that rise to the occasion each morning, but few do it quite as well as Blackhole Bakery on Troost. Not only do they have the staples down perfectly—try their cheese Danish—but they’re constantly experimenting with original and excellent pastry combinations. Case in point: the brownie croissant.

Like everything you’ll order here, Blackhole Bakery’s croissants would warrant a handshake from Paul Hollywood any day of the week, and this one has a hint of chocolate mixed into the dough itself. There’s also a delicious shell of chocolate covering part of the outside of the croissant for some extra textural variety. The real fun comes when you start digging in—take a few bites, and you’ll discover decadent brownie batter baked into the entire thing. A brownie… baked into a croissant. That’s a bake-ception right there.

Blackhole Bakery varies their offerings each day, but you can almost always spot this one in their case. Luckily, they’re also a bakery that does savory just as well as sweet. No matter what you pick, it’s going to be unique and delicious.

Blackhole Bakery is located at 5531 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64110. They are open Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. They are closed Monday and Tuesday.