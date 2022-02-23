Drumm Farmm starts work on fresh new fishing wharf

The Drumm Farm Center for Children is planning a major facelift for its facilities, including a fishing wharf and an array of programs for youth within the community. The first major steps for renovations have been recently completed.

Drumm Farm assists children in foster care, unhoused young adults, and individuals aging out of foster programs with developing skills for life success. They offer projects and services promoting emotional and physical well-being, growth, and educational opportunities.

The donations for the Drumm Pond fishing wharf come, notably, through the generous donations of Elizabeth Anderson (deceased) and husband Pete Anderson. Seventy years of silt buildup was recently excavated from the site, marking the beginning of some much-needed changes.

The pond and fishing wharf will boost a much-need community morale. The freshly stocked lake will enable kids to experience new hobbies and catch some big ‘ole fish. Expected completion is set for this summer.

“This donation from the Andersons will not only improve the aesthetics of our community but will also serve as a source of joy for our young people on the road to the future they deserve,” says Drumm Farm Executive Director, Brad Smith.

Drumm Farm’s on-site foster village consists of eight residences with a target of 11 to open by the end of spring. The homes accommodate larger families within the foster system, providing the space and resources to stay together.

Drumm currently serves anywhere from 90-130 youth at a time, with 31 apartments for the Compass youth experiencing houselessness. Counseling and support services are also offered in the Street Outreach Program.

More information about Drumm Farm Center for Children and its enterprises can be found online.