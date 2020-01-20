Drink This Now: The Winter Latte at Second Best Coffee
Utilizing exceptional proprietary Costa Rican roasts and the city’s only Slayer espresso machine (it’s very nice), Second Best Coffee in Waldo has been a hit among KC coffee heads since it opened in 2014. Espresso shots and pour-overs are always a solid choice here, but the current winter menu includes several standouts. One is the 511, which features crushed ice, eggnog, Prototype espresso, and a white chocolate snow (there is also an eggnog version of this drink). But we keep returning to the Winter Latte, a shot of espresso, eight ounces of steamed milk, cloves, allspice, and a light dusting of nutmeg. The spices make for a deeply aromatic experience—one whiff (and maybe a sip), and you feel transported to the side of a fireplace in a very cozy home, even though you’ve just shuffled in from a parking lot at 85th Street and Wornall.
Second Best Coffee
328 W. 58th Street