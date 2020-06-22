Drink This Now: The Paloma Cocktail Kit from Mean Mule Distilling Co.

A few months ago, we couldn’t have fathomed what bars and restaurants have devised in order to survive the pandemic. Inventive to-go fare, bottled cocktails, pop-up bottle shops, and unique collaborations have made all of our days a little bit better, and keep customers coming back. One of our favorites—and certainly one of the best values out there right now—are the cocktail kits from Mean Mule Distilling Co., located in the East Crossroads. They offer kits which include full bottles of their excellent agave spirits (tequila made outside of Mexico), as well as all the fixins. We kinda basic (sue us), so we love the Paloma kit, which includes a 750ml bottle of Mean Mule Silver, two bottles of Jarritos grapefruit soda, and fresh limes, all for $40 (the booze by itself is $34, and worth it). The kit is enough for six cocktails, with lots of booze leftover for your weird, own at-home creations (or, if it’s a rough one, shots). Mean Mule also offers margarita, old fashioned, and (appropriately) mule kits. Sweetening the deal, Mean Mule will deliver these kits to your home for free—though one should tip excessively, of course.

While it’s no substitute for being able to saddle up to a bar with friends, it’s pretty damn good—and it’s the little things that will help us (and local businesses) get through this.

Mean Mule Distilling Co.

1733 Locust St, Kansas City, MO

meanmuledistilling.co