Drink This Now: That’s Bonkers at Bon Bon
Do we praise Bon Bon too often here at The Pitch? We concede it is a possibility. When it debuted two years ago, the East Lawrence restaurant won us over with its innovative, Asian-adjacent Midwest dishes and its warm-and-friendly vibes. Little has changed since; if anything, each visit seems to deepen our love of the place. The food gets the most attention (hello, new daily tasting menu) but Bon Bon’s cocktail program, led by bar manager Steph Goetz, is also worthy of recognition. We especially recommend That’s Bonkers, a cocktail in which Goetz blends fruity, light Milagro Blanco tequila with a creamy, Key lime-flavored clarified milk punch. She then adds a dash of yellow chartreuse and drops in an ice cube made from the red, tart flesh of the prickly pear cactus. It is a super-weird drink. But it works: The drink’s warm floral and honey notes soften as the ice melts, or you can just drink the cocktail quickly and savor the prickly pear cube on its own. Either way, this one’s spectacular.
Bon Bon
804 Pennsylvania St., Lawrence