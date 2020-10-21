Donations for the Kids Coat Drive are on now

Although it might not feel like it outside, winter is approaching quickly. It’s almost time to pull out the big winter coats and bundle up for the cold weather. However, not everyone is lucky enough to have a coat to keep them warm in the frigid mid-western fall and winter. That’s why Maze Freight Solutions is hosting their annual “Kids Coat Drive” to donate jackets to children and young people in orphanages.

Maze Freight Solutions is a Certified Woman-Owned Third Party Logistics firm that services the globe providing freight transportation for all shipping needs. Jy’ Juan Maze, president of Maze Freight Solutions, created this event in 2015 after she and her husband noticed children in KC orphanages without coats for the winter.

“We soon learned that thousands of children have no family to care for them after the experience.” Maze says. “It’s like they’re forgotten. Since 2018, we’ve increased the number of homes we donate to and plan to reach as many children as we can as time goes on. My husband and I have always had a heart for children.”

This year’s goal is to get more than 600 coats donated during the drive. According to Maze, “the need for coats is greater for boys’ coats than for girls’ coats, but all children’s coat donations will be greatly appreciated. Maze invites everyone to help children who are less fortunate by participating in our coat drive.”

The drive is currently accepting new coats for donations for boys and girls who range from 5-to-17 years of age.

Maze wants everyone to remember those who have less this year, saying, “We’re asking the public to please open their hearts and take a minute to think about the children that don’t have mothers, fathers, or any family to care for them. Help us keep them warm this winter and the winters to come.”

If you are looking to donate, the Kids Coat Drive is happening now until November 30, 2020. There are 6 coat drop off locations in the metro area accepting donations now:

Kansas:

Maze Freight Solutions

7900 College Blvd. #100

Overland Park, KS 66210

Savant Beauty Spa

9270 Metcalf Ave, Suite 117

Overland Park, KS 66212

Braid Heaven

4311 Lloyd St. #3227

Kansas City, KS 66103

Missouri:

Salon Laron

404 E. Gregory Blvd.

Kansas City, MO 64131

EGM/Location 1

1730 W. 63rd St. #206A

Kansas City, MO 64110

Noble Academy

1301 Hickman Mills Drive

Kansas City, MO 64131

For more information about the Kids Coat Drive, email Jy’ Juan Maze, president of Maze Freight Solutions, at mazefoundationforkids@gmail.com.

Get out and donate to those in need, Kansas City.